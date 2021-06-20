Menu
Timothy M. McCADDEN
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
McCADDEN - Timothy M.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, entered into rest suddenly June 12, 2021. Devoted father of Morgan and Jameson McCadden; longtime companion of Melissa Stark; adored son of Timothy W. and Cheryl (nee Dwyer) McCadden; dearest brother of Jude (Katelyn) McCadden; cherished uncle of Julian, Kayley, Penny Lane and the late Lennon Michael McCadden; grandson of the late Robert and Jane Moneypenny, and the late William and late Patricia McCadden; also survived by many family and friends. Timmy would have given you the shirt off his back, it is a true testament to who he was that his passing has touched so many. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem, on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Missy, I'm so sorry to hear this news. My many thoughts and prayers are with you and your kids.
Kathy Stanley
Friend
June 21, 2021
Michelle and Dale
June 21, 2021
Missy I am so sry to hear about Tim. My sincere condolences to you and your family. Please call me if you need anything. My prayers and heart is with you always.
Claudia Beane
June 20, 2021
Our hearts go out to Tim's family. Melissa, Morgan and Jameson, you are in our prayers and ask God to give you strength. We are so very sorry for your loss
Paula Altieri
Friend
June 20, 2021
The statement of him giving the shirt of his back couldn't be more true. He literally gave me a sweatshirt the first cold night at camp.. his love was undeniable for his family and showed in many ways.. a true great soul who will be greatly missed..
Crystal
Friend
June 20, 2021
My hearts go out to you Tim and Cheryl. Sometimes I wonder why this world has been so crazy to us lately. I was shocked to get the news regarding Timmy. My prayers are with him and both you and Tim. I am so sorry.
Sandra Bauer
June 20, 2021
Missy I am so sorry. My thoughts and prayers to you and the family.
Michi Nebrich
Friend
June 20, 2021
