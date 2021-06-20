McCADDEN - Timothy M.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, entered into rest suddenly June 12, 2021. Devoted father of Morgan and Jameson McCadden; longtime companion of Melissa Stark; adored son of Timothy W. and Cheryl (nee Dwyer) McCadden; dearest brother of Jude (Katelyn) McCadden; cherished uncle of Julian, Kayley, Penny Lane and the late Lennon Michael McCadden; grandson of the late Robert and Jane Moneypenny, and the late William and late Patricia McCadden; also survived by many family and friends. Timmy would have given you the shirt off his back, it is a true testament to who he was that his passing has touched so many. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem, on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.