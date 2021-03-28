Menu
Timothy Alan McCARTHY Esq
McCARTHY - Timothy Alan Esq.
March 24, 2021 at age 74. Beloved husband of Ruth L. (nee Weimert) McCarthy; dear father of Jordan K. McCarthy, Tucker W. (Rachel Mathews) McCarthy and Timothy J. (Lauren J.) McCarthy; loving grandfather of Tucker G. Seneca and Phoebe K. Seneca; brother of Sheila McCarthy and the late Donald J. McCarthy, Michael L. McCarthy, Kevin T. McCarthy and Kathleen McGroder; also survived by nieces and nephews. Tim attended Canisius High School, Canisius College, Syracuse University, University at Buffalo School of Law and The London School of Economics. He had been General Counsel with Western Regional Off-Track Betting and, at the time of his passing, he was General Counsel for Eastman Machine Company, while also running a third-generation family law firm, Burd & McCarthy. Tim loved fly fishing, soaring, skeet shooting, fencing, Pilates, and reading. Except for sojourns in London and a couple other cities, Tim lived his entire life in Buffalo . . . "but he'll never leave Montana." The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday March 30, 2021 from 10 AM - 2 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 1132 Delaware Ave., Buffalo. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. A public Celebration of Tim's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Tim's memory to The Henry's Fork Foundation at henrysfork.org. Please visit Tim's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
My thoughts and tears are with you and your family. Hugs and best to you all!!
Chuck Silsby
April 14, 2021
Tim was a fine gentleman and a good lawyer. My most sincere condolences. Nick Amigone III
Nick Amigone III
April 8, 2021
The Maloney Brothers
March 29, 2021
