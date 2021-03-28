O'BRIEN - Timothy M.

On Sunday, March 21, 2021, Timothy M. O'Brien, age 52 of New York City, died peacefully in the arms of his loving husband, Patrick Sleem, after a valiant battle with melanoma cancer. He was predeceased by his father, Thomas E. O'Brien. He is survived by his mother, Shirley A. O'Brien; his sisters Cheryl (Benjamin) Pfund, Diane (John) Meka, Colleen (Jamey) Barcomb; and his brother, Thomas P. O'Brien; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Timothy will be remembered for his vivacious nature and his commitment to his family and friends. They will miss Tim's effervescent and perpetually buoyant character. A Celebration of His Life for family and friends will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Timothy's memory to SAGE Advocacy Services for LGBT Elders.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.