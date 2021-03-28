O'BRIEN - Timothy M. On Sunday, March 21, 2021, Timothy M. O'Brien, age 52 of New York City, died peacefully in the arms of his loving husband, Patrick Sleem, after a valiant battle with melanoma cancer. He was predeceased by his father, Thomas E. O'Brien. He is survived by his mother, Shirley A. O'Brien; his sisters Cheryl (Benjamin) Pfund, Diane (John) Meka, Colleen (Jamey) Barcomb; and his brother, Thomas P. O'Brien; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Timothy will be remembered for his vivacious nature and his commitment to his family and friends. They will miss Tim's effervescent and perpetually buoyant character. A Celebration of His Life for family and friends will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Timothy's memory to SAGE Advocacy Services for LGBT Elders.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Miss you buddy we had some fun times.
Peter North
January 7, 2022
A great person so heartbreaking...
Lola
October 31, 2021
How tragic. May you all find comfort in the memories You have created with Tim. I went to school with Tim and he was fabulous then, I have no doubt he was incredible always. God bless you all. I´m so sorry to hear of this. RIP Tim, May your memory be eternal
Sara McCulloch Schupbach
April 14, 2021
Deepest sympathy to all the O'Brien family. We send our love and prayers.
John and Jean Buehler
March 29, 2021
I am so very saddened to hear of the passing of a good friend. Until we meet again My sincerest condolences to the Obrien family. Praying for peace in this most difficult time for you. With Love ~ Syd