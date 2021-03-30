Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Timothy Ryan O'HARE
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
O'HARE - Timothy Ryan
March 28, 2021. Loving companion of Kathy Tice; devoted son of the late William and Mary (nee Ryan) O'Hare; devoted brother of William (Joan) O'Hare and Erin (Theodore) Russell. Dear uncle of William (Emily Keem) O'Hare, Kathleen (Ryan) Hubbell, Theodore Russell, Ryan Russell and Gavin Russell; also survived by cousins. Tim was a proud Irish Catholic who had a true love for anything Buffalo, including the Bills and Sabres, and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. He was a kind hearted person that was loved by all. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., Thursday for Memorial Visitation from 4-7 PM. Memorial Services will follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tim's memory to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Apr
1
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Tim will be greatly missed by us. Tim, a sweet man with a big heart. His last day was spent visiting our grandson, who is autistic, at his group home. Kathy said he had a special love in his heart for kids. Our deepest condolences to the family.
Sandy & Ed Moran
March 31, 2021
So sorry, Uncle Bill & Erin.
Rich & Mary McNamara
March 30, 2021
Remembering all the memories of our childhood. Rest In Peace my friend. Prayers for the family.
Stephanie Rupert Baker
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results