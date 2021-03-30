O'HARE - Timothy Ryan
March 28, 2021. Loving companion of Kathy Tice; devoted son of the late William and Mary (nee Ryan) O'Hare; devoted brother of William (Joan) O'Hare and Erin (Theodore) Russell. Dear uncle of William (Emily Keem) O'Hare, Kathleen (Ryan) Hubbell, Theodore Russell, Ryan Russell and Gavin Russell; also survived by cousins. Tim was a proud Irish Catholic who had a true love for anything Buffalo, including the Bills and Sabres, and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. He was a kind hearted person that was loved by all. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., Thursday for Memorial Visitation from 4-7 PM. Memorial Services will follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tim's memory to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2021.