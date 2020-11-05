Menu
Timothy P. BAKER
BAKER - Timothy P.
Entered into rest October 30, 2020 at his residence at the age of 69. Husband of Cheryl (Eckle) of Glenwood, NY; son of the late John (Jack) Baker and Jane Marie (Alonzo) Sharpe; father of Jerrett (Joan), Hillary, John (Kelly), Heather (Ed) Albanese, James (Jaimee), Elizabeth and the late Joseph. Stepfather to Lynn Czine, Susan Hubbard, and late Matt Ballard; brother to Donna (Mort) Ettlelson, Tina Hyde, Pam Baker, Leslie Murphy and the late Bud (Dianne) Baker. Grandfather of 24, great-grandfather of 5. A Celebration of Life will be held at the family's convenience. Memorials may be made to: The Hospice Foundation, 225 Como Park Blvd., P.O Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240 - or online at their website: hospicebuffalo.com/giving/give-hospice


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 5, 2020.
