Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Timothy R. "Old Man" PIOTROWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
PIOTROWSKI - Timothy R. "Old Man"
Of Lackawanna, NY, January 1, 2022, beloved husband of Judy Drozdowski; beloved father of Edmund (Jaime), Hubba (Marcie), Paula (Luis), P-nut, Robert (Alisha), Valentine and the late Timothy Drozdowski; grandfather of Jeremiaha, Janiyah, Mariana, Alex, Bubbles, Sophia, Jaliana, Carter, Cassidy, E.J. and Miranda; loving son of Sandra I. (Sobczynski) and the late Robert A. Piotrowski; also survived by many family and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Piotrowski was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Moose Lodge #959/2299. GO BILLS! Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Erie County Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sending sincere condolences. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Natalie Sireika
Friend
January 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results