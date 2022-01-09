PIOTROWSKI - Timothy R. "Old Man"
Of Lackawanna, NY, January 1, 2022, beloved husband of Judy Drozdowski; beloved father of Edmund (Jaime), Hubba (Marcie), Paula (Luis), P-nut, Robert (Alisha), Valentine and the late Timothy Drozdowski; grandfather of Jeremiaha, Janiyah, Mariana, Alex, Bubbles, Sophia, Jaliana, Carter, Cassidy, E.J. and Miranda; loving son of Sandra I. (Sobczynski) and the late Robert A. Piotrowski; also survived by many family and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Piotrowski was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Moose Lodge #959/2299. GO BILLS! Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.