PLAYTER - Timothy J.
Of Eden, NY, and Collingwood, Ont., September 22, 2021, at age 67. Beloved husband of Michael J. Vooris; dearest father of Cullen, Kathryn and Connor Playter; stepfather of Jacob (Alexis) Vooris and Joshua Vooris; grandfather of Anthony, Owen, Wesley and Ezra Vooris; son of the late William C. (Joan) Playter and the late Sally (Charlie) Skoubo; brother of Keith (Michele) and the late William Playter. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.