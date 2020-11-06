BURKE - Captain Dr. Timothy Raymond, PhD
USMM (Retired), of East Aurora, NY, was born January 6, 1946, in Buffalo, NY. Son of the late Buffalo Evening News reporter and columnist, Richard J. "Dick" Burke and Josephine (Battaglia). Died November 5, 2020, after a long illness. Dr. Burke is survived by his son, Adrian (Wilian) Moreira da Silva-Burke, Esq., of East Aurora and New York, NY; his ex-wife, Beverly J. Burke, of East Aurora; and his brother, Daniel Burke, of Dallas, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the animal rescue charity, Pixie Mama's Rescue, online at www.pixiemamasrescue.com
. Arrangements completed by MARLEY FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 135 Main Street, Attica, New York 14011. For more information please call (585) 591-1212 or to share condolences, go to: www.marleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 6, 2020.