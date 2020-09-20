Menu
Timothy Richard BARRY
BARRY - Timothy Richard
Of Lackawanna, NY, September 15, 2020. Beloved son of the late Richard and Anita (nee Monteserin) Barry; loving brother of Sheila (Mark) Novak; cherished uncle of Bethany and Nicholas Novak; also survived by one aunt and cousins. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated from Our Lady of Victory Basilica on September 26, 2020, at 10:30 AM. Tim will be remembered by his 4 B's: Baker Victory, Bruce Springsteen, Buffalo Bill's and mostly St. Bonaventure University. A memorial service will be celebrated at St. Bonaventure University at a future date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., FUNERAL HOMES.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
