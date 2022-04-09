ROY - Timothy M., Jr.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest April 4, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Shirley J. (nee Schultz) Roy; devoted father of Debora Orkin and Thomas (Kim) Roy; cherished grandfather of Sarah, Jessica, Cynthia, and Michael; adored great-grandfather of Ashlynn and Brooklyn; loving son of the late Timothy and Flora Roy, Sr.; dear brother of Carolyn Waters, Theodore (Beverly) Roy, and the late Roberta Patterson; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 2-6 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 9, 2022.