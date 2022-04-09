Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Timothy M. ROY Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 11 2022
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel)
Send Flowers
ROY - Timothy M., Jr.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest April 4, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Shirley J. (nee Schultz) Roy; devoted father of Debora Orkin and Thomas (Kim) Roy; cherished grandfather of Sarah, Jessica, Cynthia, and Michael; adored great-grandfather of Ashlynn and Brooklyn; loving son of the late Timothy and Flora Roy, Sr.; dear brother of Carolyn Waters, Theodore (Beverly) Roy, and the late Roberta Patterson; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 2-6 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
11
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel)
3060 Abbott Rd, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.