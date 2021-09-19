Shafer - Timothy S.
September 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Krista (nee Napierkowski); devoted father of Emma and Duncan Shafer and Adia Vazquez; dearest son of Sandra and late Stephen Shafer; dear brother of Jeffrey Shafer; son-in-law of Ronald and Linda Napierkowski; also survived by family members and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Timothy's Life at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William (near Harlem), Wednesday, September 22nd, from 3-6 PM, where a Funeral Service will take place at 5:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Prevention Council of Erie County (1625 Hertel Ave., Buffalo 14216), in memory of Tim's name. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.