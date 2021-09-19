To my brother you will always be a guy that could make me laugh. I will miss our kayaking and hang out adventures. Thankyou for all the good times. I will always remember the times with the south huth crew playing in the back fields weather it be playing hide and seek or foot ball or hockey in the street. I learned many thing from you . I enjoyed the walks to "willie farm " . My hart goes out to the family and loved ones , The would lost a good man to soon. I loved how much you talked about your kids and how much you loved them . I know they will always have a part of you in there heart. My you fly with the angels in heaven and rest in peace . Love you my brother from another mother.

-Peter

Peter Lasota September 18, 2021