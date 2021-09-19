Menu
Timothy S. SHAFER
Shafer - Timothy S.
September 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Krista (nee Napierkowski); devoted father of Emma and Duncan Shafer and Adia Vazquez; dearest son of Sandra and late Stephen Shafer; dear brother of Jeffrey Shafer; son-in-law of Ronald and Linda Napierkowski; also survived by family members and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Timothy's Life at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William (near Harlem), Wednesday, September 22nd, from 3-6 PM, where a Funeral Service will take place at 5:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Prevention Council of Erie County (1625 Hertel Ave., Buffalo 14216), in memory of Tim's name. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Sep
22
Funeral service
5:30p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Our deepest sympathy from Jim and Marcia Rosner ❤
Marcia Rosner
Friend
September 22, 2021
We knew Tim since He was maybe 3 years old. Watched Him & His Brother [ Jeff ] grow up. Had fun playing Hockey & Baseball with them. He was called to Heaven to soon & will be sadly missed. Your Former next door Neighbors.. Ray & Margie Hauser and Family.
Raymond Hauser
Neighbor
September 20, 2021
To my brother you will always be a guy that could make me laugh. I will miss our kayaking and hang out adventures. Thankyou for all the good times. I will always remember the times with the south huth crew playing in the back fields weather it be playing hide and seek or foot ball or hockey in the street. I learned many thing from you . I enjoyed the walks to "willie farm " . My hart goes out to the family and loved ones , The would lost a good man to soon. I loved how much you talked about your kids and how much you loved them . I know they will always have a part of you in there heart. My you fly with the angels in heaven and rest in peace . Love you my brother from another mother.
-Peter
Peter Lasota
September 18, 2021
So many memories that have been shared. So many laughs, so many smiles, so many good times to remember. We miss these times and will make sure that your children remember them. ~TJ
Tammy Honeywell
Friend
September 16, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Even though I never knew this man, judging by all the photos I viewed, there's no doubt in my mind how much he loved his family, friends, and life itself, but even though he obviously lived his life to the fullest, he was so young to pass. I truly know Tim is with the Lord now. Thank you for letting me express my feelings.
Daryl Schiefla
September 15, 2021
