SLACHCIAK - Timothy J.
Age 57, June 3, 2021. Beloved son of the late Andrew J. Slachciak Jr. and late Arlene (nee Trzaska); dearest brother of Andrew J. Slachciak III (Kathy), Audrey Farrell, Linda (Gene) Berger, Sandra (Randolph) Ashby, Brendan (Terrell) Klema, Kevin (Sara) Slachciak, Kim Carney (Butch) and Pam Fullone; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday, June 6th from 1-3 and 6-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 AM in St. Andrews RC Church in Sloan. Please assemble at church. Interment in St. Matthews Cemetery. Tim was an avid sports fan. Share condolences online at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 5, 2021.