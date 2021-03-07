Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Timothy E. SULLIVAN
SULLIVAN - Timothy E.
Of Honolulu, HI. Tim passed away suddenly of natural causes on January 31, 2021, at age 70. Predeceased by his parents Ed and Joan Sullivan. He is survived by his seven brothers and sisters, Pat (Christine), Mike (Karen), Kevin (Evelyn), Colleen (David) Kabel, Brian (Mary), Dan (Sema), Kathy (Tony) Tocco. Tim graduated from Bishop Fallon High School in 1968. Although Tim was loved by many family and friends in Buffalo, he was drawn to the sun and surf of Hawaii early in his life. He will be remembered for his broad smile and easy life style; he is greatly missed.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May Gods mercy bring you peace.
Tyler Sullivan
March 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results