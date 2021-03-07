SULLIVAN - Timothy E.

Of Honolulu, HI. Tim passed away suddenly of natural causes on January 31, 2021, at age 70. Predeceased by his parents Ed and Joan Sullivan. He is survived by his seven brothers and sisters, Pat (Christine), Mike (Karen), Kevin (Evelyn), Colleen (David) Kabel, Brian (Mary), Dan (Sema), Kathy (Tony) Tocco. Tim graduated from Bishop Fallon High School in 1968. Although Tim was loved by many family and friends in Buffalo, he was drawn to the sun and surf of Hawaii early in his life. He will be remembered for his broad smile and easy life style; he is greatly missed.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.