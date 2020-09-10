SALLEE - Tina Lee
September 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Jeffery Sallee Jr.; loving mother of Romeo Sallee; cherished daughter of Jose and Michelle Rodriguez; daughter-in-law of Jeffery Sallee Sr. and the late Gloria Sallee; dear sister of Vanessa Rodriguez and her husband, Manuel Tenezaca, and Emily Rodriguez; survived by many loving family and friends. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Friday from 4 to 7 PM and Saturday from 12 Noon to 4 PM. New York State unpausing guidelines will be followed, where masks and social distancing will be required. In addition, with 33% occupancy requirements, we appreciate your patience if entry to funeral home is delayed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tina's memory to her son, Romeo's Education. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 10, 2020.