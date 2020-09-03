GIORDANO - Tina Marie
Age 31, of Buffalo, NY, passed away on August 29, 2020. Daughter of Paul and Sandra (Miller) Giordano; sister of Paul, Anna, Sara, Frank and Michael Giordano; aunt of Hannah, Isabella and Gianna Giordano. Friends may call Friday, September 4, 2020 from 3-7 PM and Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9 AM -1 PM at the Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home, 271 E. Main St., Springville, where a Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM. Memorials may be made to the go fund me page in honor of Tina Giordano. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 3, 2020.