Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Tina Marie GIORDANO
GIORDANO - Tina Marie
Age 31, of Buffalo, NY, passed away on August 29, 2020. Daughter of Paul and Sandra (Miller) Giordano; sister of Paul, Anna, Sara, Frank and Michael Giordano; aunt of Hannah, Isabella and Gianna Giordano. Friends may call Friday, September 4, 2020 from 3-7 PM and Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9 AM -1 PM at the Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home, 271 E. Main St., Springville, where a Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM. Memorials may be made to the go fund me page in honor of Tina Giordano. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
4
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
271 East Main Street, Springville, NY 14141-1419
Sep
5
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
271 East Main Street, Springville, NY 14141-1419
Funeral services provided by:
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.