Chamberland - Todd C.
Of Akron, NY suddenly passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He is survived by his parents Eugene and Jacquelin Chamberland; his fiancée Angela Magill; his children Samantha (Zachary) Nutter, Benjamin Chamberland, Cheyenne Chamberland, Madison Magill, Dalton Magill; and two grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Daniel (Cynthia) Chamberland and Paula Chamberland, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time with family and close friends. In honor of Todd's life, the family asks that you conduct a random act of kindness in his memory. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.