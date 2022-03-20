Menu
Todd J. POTTER Sr.
POTTER - Todd J. Sr.
March 17, 2022; of Town of Tonawanda; age 58. Beloved husband of Debra A. (nee Lauricella) Potter. Devoted father of Todd J., Jr. (Brittany Wilson) Potter, Corey (Megan Kasprzak) Potter and Angelica Potter. Cherished grandfather of Elliott and Grayson Donoghue. Loving son of the late Robert Potter and Jean (late Otto) Zelin. Dear brother of Robert (Debby), Kurt (late Tony), Shaun (Michelle), Gary (Wendy) and Mark (Gail) Potter. Also survived by nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law. Family will be present Monday from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE
FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.), where
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Todd was the owner of Potter's Devils and Dogs Bar & Grill and a real estate appraiser with Corelogic Valuations. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) Buffalo, P.O. Box 324 Buffalo, NY 14226. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Mar
22
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
We are so sorry for your loss. Todd fought for every day against this terrible disease with every ounce of strength he had. God bless him and your family. HE WILL BE MISSED!
Ron and Diane Golata
March 21, 2022
So sorry to hear of Todd's passing. I know nothing I say will truly help but I hope the support of many and time will help in some way.
Jean Peters
Friend
March 20, 2022
