POTTER - Todd J. Sr.
March 17, 2022; of Town of Tonawanda; age 58. Beloved husband of Debra A. (nee Lauricella) Potter. Devoted father of Todd J., Jr. (Brittany Wilson) Potter, Corey (Megan Kasprzak) Potter and Angelica Potter. Cherished grandfather of Elliott and Grayson Donoghue. Loving son of the late Robert Potter and Jean (late Otto) Zelin. Dear brother of Robert (Debby), Kurt (late Tony), Shaun (Michelle), Gary (Wendy) and Mark (Gail) Potter. Also survived by nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law. Family will be present Monday from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE
FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.), where
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Todd was the owner of Potter's Devils and Dogs Bar & Grill and a real estate appraiser with Corelogic Valuations. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) Buffalo, P.O. Box 324 Buffalo, NY 14226. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.