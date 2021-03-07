My name is Jorgelna Clement, and I had the pleasure of meeting Todd through my husband Michael. Todd and Michael were stationed together in Bamberg, Germany in the mid 80´s. About 15 years ago Todd, Michael and Kevin Kelly started having "Blue Babe" yearly reunions at our house. It was nice to visit with them and hear the same stories over and over again. With each reunion, they would remember something new to their stories. Sometimes they even call people they were stationed in Germany, and their laughs and loud voices would fill the house with fond memories. These old veteran friends would talk for hours on end, and they knew they were always welcomed in our home. They would always joke around about what room they were going to sleep in, Todd always managed to get the room with the TV. I always admired the love, and real friendship these guys had for each other. You could sense how much they enjoyed each other's company. Todd was a true gentleman, and he will be forever missed. He was soft spoken, and he took the time to get to know me and my children. He would send me a mother´s day text every year, and we were lucky enough to be included on his Christmas card list. I am sure going to miss getting that text and the Christmas card. The last time Todd came to the house for a "Blue Babe" reunion it was in 2019. With every visit from Todd, we created beautiful memories that will stay with us forever. He left a void in our lives that will never be filled again. I am honored that Todd was part of my life, and I will forever cherish the memories and times we spent together. Todd was like a big brother to me, and his memory will stay forever in my heart. Until we meet again my dear friend.

Jorgelina Bertero-Clement March 12, 2021