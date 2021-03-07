STANNARD - Todd D. Sr. Called to his heavenly home on February 19, 2021. He was born on August 13,1962 in Buffalo, NY. Beloved son of the late Sheila Stannard, loving father of Todd Jr. and Taishel. Todd graduated from Bishop Turner High School in 1980. He was a retired war veteran who served honorably in the United States Army for 26 years as a Member of the Judge Advocate General's (JAG) Corp. Todd was deeply loved by his family and friends. Known for his quick wit and youthful spirit, Todd thrived in the company of others. He loved to travel the world and always looked forward to the next adventure. Todd is survived by his children, Todd Jr. and Taishel; three sisters Shannon Stannard, Roxanne Mayfield, Richelle Stannard; and many nieces and nephews, who will miss him dearly. Relatives and friends may visit Alan R. Core Funeral Home, 1933 Kensington Ave., on March 12, 2021 from 11AM - 12PM for the viewing, and from 12-1PM for a celebration of life service. Interment to follow at Pine Lawn Cemetery at 1:30 PM.
You never really know how much someone has affected you until they pass. I actually picked up my phone the other day to send Todd a text until I remembered he had went home. It still brings tears to my eyes to know he´s gone. But, I´m not sad for him since he´s having a ball in heaven. I´m sad for those of us who will forever miss his big, beautiful personality. Rest in power TS. DMG
Deon M. Green
March 1, 2022
Time flies, Todd will always remain in my heart he was a very special person. I will continue to keep the family in my prayers. God Bless you'll.
Lillian Winston (Tony's sister)
March 1, 2022
My name is Jorgelna Clement, and I had the pleasure of meeting Todd through my husband Michael. Todd and Michael were stationed together in Bamberg, Germany in the mid 80´s.
About 15 years ago Todd, Michael and Kevin Kelly started having "Blue Babe" yearly reunions at our house. It was nice to visit with them and hear the same stories over and over again. With each reunion, they would remember something new to their stories. Sometimes they even call people they were stationed in Germany, and their laughs and loud voices would fill the house with fond memories. These old veteran friends would talk for hours on end, and they knew they were always welcomed in our home. They would always joke around about what room they were going to sleep in, Todd always managed to get the room with the TV. I always admired the love, and real friendship these guys had for each other. You could sense how much they enjoyed each other's company.
Todd was a true gentleman, and he will be forever missed. He was soft spoken, and he took the time to get to know me and my children. He would send me a mother´s day text every year, and we were lucky enough to be included on his Christmas card list. I am sure going to miss getting that text and the Christmas card.
The last time Todd came to the house for a "Blue Babe" reunion it was in 2019. With every visit from Todd, we created beautiful memories that will stay with us forever. He left a void in our lives that will never be filled again. I am honored that Todd was part of my life, and I will forever cherish the memories and times we spent together. Todd was like a big brother to me, and his memory will stay forever in my heart. Until we meet again my dear friend.
Jorgelina Bertero-Clement
March 12, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family of a man who shined so brightly. May he Rest In Peace.
Rita Riddick
March 12, 2021
My heart go out to you and your family my God give you comfort and peace in this difficult time know that you are in our prayers
Michael and Katrina Thomas
March 11, 2021
My name is Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Deon MaChell Green. Todd wars the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of my Criminal Law Department in South Korea. I am not ashamed to say that had it not been for Sergeant First Class Stannard I would never have been promoted to Lieutenant Colonel. Todd was one of the most organized and no non-sense Soldiers I have ever met and he treated me like family from the day we met. Even after he retired I always received Christmas cards, invitations to family BBQs and calls checking up on me. He was loved by his blood relatives and extended family alike and he will be sorely missed. God speed until we meet again Super Trooper.
Ms. Deon M. Green Esq.
March 11, 2021
It’s hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember..... I know you will live forever in our memories. Oh, and you owe me cocktails at happy hour... Toddicus, I will see you again one day to collect that promise! Heartfelt hugs to your family... you will be truly missed!
Cynthia Schlesinger
Friend
March 11, 2021
I was deeply saddened to hear of your loss. Wishing your family comfort during this difficult time, and my deepest sympathies. Todd - your kind heart and person will be missed by your friends here in HR. Rest in Peace.
Patricia Moonyeen Gamboa
March 10, 2021
You all have my deepest Prayers and we will certainly keep you in our prayers this is Tony Winston mother and the Winston family
Caroyln Doyle
March 10, 2021
Love, Ana Diez & Salim Diez
March 10, 2021
Our condolences go out to Taishel, TJ, Roxanne, Richelle, Shannon, and the rest of the family and the many people you touched all over this planet because you were that type of dude. Family if there is ever anything we can do for you don't hesitate. Todd was a generous and kind spirit. We are honored and blessed to have known a person like him and proud to have called him a friend. You were the life of the party. We love you and miss you man! The corny jokes, that big laugh, the adventures, and most of all our friendship. We will never forget the great times we had. You will always have a special place in our heart. Rest in Peace brother.
Angela and Tony
March 10, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family God took one of the best
Lillian Winston
March 10, 2021
My heart is full of emotions and sadness. I will always remember Todd for his kindness, heartfelt memories and not too forget the laughter and good times. I am sending prayers for strength and support to the family. Todd will truly be missed.
Melody Harris-Woods
March 9, 2021
Herbie Teope
March 9, 2021
Todd you were that calm and funny to me during the storms around GLA. No matter what the storm you made me laugh even when we were in the 12th hour getting ready for massive ELT briefs.
I will surely miss our chats and laughs which somehow became ridiculously funnier when you left GLA. I knew you would take that act on the road at sometime to spread the laughs and joy my friend, and as we say in the Corps I´ll see you on the other side and catch up with you brother.
Thanks for the laughs and most importantly the friendship.
Semper Fi,
Harvey
Harvey Walden
March 9, 2021
Semper Fi, Harvey Walden
March 8, 2021
Todd was a bright spot in our office; he always smiled and had a great attitude, it was contagious. He was the first to offer help or assistance at work. Todd had a great heart for people and they respected him. I cherish the time we worked together. Praying for peace and comfort for Todd's family.
Joyce Holcomb
March 8, 2021
My sister Colleen shared the sad news with me. I'm so very sorry for the loss of one so young. My heart shares your grief.
Alan Bennett
March 8, 2021
My dearest Toddly-Todd. Thank you for the everlasting funny jokes, stories and memories. You´re one a a kind and truly a treasure of a friend. I miss you. Love you buddy.