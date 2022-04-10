Menu
Tokuko Mitzi CARLI
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY
CARLI - Tokuko Mitzi
April 5, 2022. Wife of the late John Carli; fiercely beloved mother of Ann (Cinqué Lee) Carli; David I. (Cathy) Carli and Nike (Alan Jay) Carli; daughter of the late Chyozo and Hisae Sano; sister of Tomiko Yamanaka; grammy of Nathan K. (Sydney), Lauren (Ben) and Alexander (Sydney); great-grammy of Callum and Winslow. Tokuko was an activities coordinator for the Genesee County Nursing Home and a Genesee Hospice volunteer for over 20 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to your local hospice. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
