KYLE - Tom

Of North Boston, NY, died in June at age 75, after two weeks in the hospital with Covid-19. He was a volunteer firefighter, an avid musician, a reader, story teller, collector of jokes, traveler, and photographer. Born in Baltimore, MD, Tom and his family moved to Buffalo when he was a baby. He grew up in the Central Park area. Later, his family moved to North Boston. Tom attended Bennett High School and the University of Buffalo. After graduating from UB, Tom spent a few years teaching German in the Buffalo schools. Following that, he began a decades long career working in parts for various Ford dealers in Western New York. Customers, friends, and family will remember the cheerful voice answering the phone, "Parts. This is Tom!" Tom had an ability to hunt down any part, not only in his own shop, but wherever in the country it might be. If you needed it, he could find it! Tom became a volunteer fire fighter with the North Boston Fire Company in 1970, shortly after his family moved to North Boston from the city. In February of 2020, he marked 50 years of service with the fire company, including a term as Chief. He received multiple awards and recognition from the Erie County Legislature, New York Senator Gallivan, the Erie County Fire Commission, and the New York State Assembly. Prior to his death, Tom had recently requalified for interior support - meaning at age 75 he was capable of strapping on full fire fighting gear and working inside a burning building to search for and rescue others. Tom loved music and was always learning and listening and playing. He played accordion from age 8. During the Blizzard of 77, when the entertainment for the North Boston Fire Company annual installation dinner couldn't make it to the fire hall in the storm, Tom and one of his fellow firefighters entertained the company on their own accordions as the snow came down. Over the years he played for family and friends, and at local annual "Squeeze Outs", where accordion and concertina enthusiasts gathered to play for hours. He also held season tickets to the Buffalo Philharmonic and for years had seats next to local celebrity Mitch Miller! Tom was always the first one to appreciate talent in someone else, and would often be found coaxing others to watch a video or listen to a recording of a young musician who knocked his socks off. Tom traveled to numerous countries, and was always interested in local culture and history. He happily traveled independently, but was also delighted to bring others along. Anyone who took a trip with Tom knew they would see, hear, and learn more than the average traveler. He went to England and Scotland on multiple occasions, and made long-anticipated trips to Germany for their once-in-ten-years Passion Play, to Estonia for their 100th anniversary of independence, and to Nova Scotia for the Celtic Colours music festival, where, at age 73, he put his younger fellow travelers to shame by staying up until 4 o'clock in the morning to hear all the live bands! Tom got a lot out of the world and he put a lot into it. He will be dearly missed. A memorial service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, July 10 at Faith United Church of Christ in Boston, NY, followed by a breakfast at the North Boston Fire Hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the North Boston Fire Company. Arrangements by VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.