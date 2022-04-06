Menu
Tom THOMPSON
Suddenly, April 4, 2022, of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, at the age of 59 years. Beloved husband of Terry (White) Thompson. Loving father of Fred (Sarah) and Mike (Carrie) General. Grandfather of Skylar, Jodi Lynn, Mike Jr. and Sierra. Also survived by one great-granddaughter. Brother of Cindy (Guy) Nephew, Larry (Monica) Nephew, Michael (Michele), Stanley, Wesley (Sherry), James (Matchy), Frank and the late Patrick Thompson. Friends may call Wednesday from 2-8 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St., (Rt. 62) North Collins, NY, where funeral services will be held Thursday at 10 AM. Tom was a coach and former player for the Seneca Sachems for 18 years, a member of the Newtown Minor Lacrosse team for 30 years and employee for Niagara Fiberglass for over 30 years. Tom started his own lacrosse team the Blue Thunder, belonged to 4 Corners United Methodist Church, played for Newtown and Pinewoods Men's Lacrosse teams and the Newtown Masters. Tom loved animals and birds and was a member of the Wolf Clan.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
Apr
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
