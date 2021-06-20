Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tomasina VACCARO
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
VACCARO - Tomasina
(nee LaBruna)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 18, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Peter Vaccaro; devoted mother of Diane (Patrick) Rine, JoAnn (Todd) Wilhelm, Peter (Christina) Vaccaro and Thomas (Kim) Vaccaro; cherished grandmother of Emily (Derek Justinger) Wilhelm, Matthew Wilhelm, Anna Rine, Tessa Vaccaro, Thomas Vaccaro, Noelle Vaccaro and Sarah Wilhelm; loving daughter of the late Carmen and Josephine LaBruna; dear sister of Daniel "Buddy" (late Josephine) LaBruna, Joann (Donald) Ando and the late Sammy (Stella) LaBruna, Tony (Audrey) LaBruna, Johnny (Marie) LaBruna, Joey (Marie) LaBruna, Rose (Fred) Guerra, Angie (Joseph) Esposito, Marge (Mike) Annunziato, Molly (James) Cavarello, MaryLou (Nini) LoCurto and Millie (Tony) Scime; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul's RC Church, 33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, on Monday morning at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Paul's RC Church
33 Victoria Blvd, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Dear Pete and family, so very sorry for the passing of your mother, we will keep you in our thoughts and prayers Love, Kevin, Joan and family
Kevin and Joan Denio
Friend
June 21, 2021
Our deepest condolences to you Peter and your entire family for the loss of your mom. May peace be with her and all who know and love her.
Bonnie King
Other
June 20, 2021
Peter, Tommy, JoAnn, Diane and families, So sorry for the loss of our Tomasina. I cherish all the many memories we had together. It was the four of us, Peter and MaryLou. What wonderful times. Love to you all.
Uncle Nini
June 20, 2021
Diane, Joann, Peter, Tommy and your beautiful families, We are so saddened by the loss of your precious Mama. Our childhood memories are filled with Aunt Tommie dancing and so full of love and life. The very best of times! You and the cousins were our first friends. We were always together growing up and witnessing the love and devotion of family!!! I know Aunt Tom is singing and laughing with my Mom, Uncle Pete and our family that have passed before. Hope you seek some comfort at a glimpse of that reunion. Blessings, blessings and more blessings during this difficult time. Sending a steady stream of love, light and prayers to you. Love, love, love you
Ro-Ro
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results