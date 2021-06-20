VACCARO - Tomasina
(nee LaBruna)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 18, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Peter Vaccaro; devoted mother of Diane (Patrick) Rine, JoAnn (Todd) Wilhelm, Peter (Christina) Vaccaro and Thomas (Kim) Vaccaro; cherished grandmother of Emily (Derek Justinger) Wilhelm, Matthew Wilhelm, Anna Rine, Tessa Vaccaro, Thomas Vaccaro, Noelle Vaccaro and Sarah Wilhelm; loving daughter of the late Carmen and Josephine LaBruna; dear sister of Daniel "Buddy" (late Josephine) LaBruna, Joann (Donald) Ando and the late Sammy (Stella) LaBruna, Tony (Audrey) LaBruna, Johnny (Marie) LaBruna, Joey (Marie) LaBruna, Rose (Fred) Guerra, Angie (Joseph) Esposito, Marge (Mike) Annunziato, Molly (James) Cavarello, MaryLou (Nini) LoCurto and Millie (Tony) Scime; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul's RC Church, 33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, on Monday morning at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.