Diane, Joann, Peter, Tommy and your beautiful families, We are so saddened by the loss of your precious Mama. Our childhood memories are filled with Aunt Tommie dancing and so full of love and life. The very best of times! You and the cousins were our first friends. We were always together growing up and witnessing the love and devotion of family!!! I know Aunt Tom is singing and laughing with my Mom, Uncle Pete and our family that have passed before. Hope you seek some comfort at a glimpse of that reunion. Blessings, blessings and more blessings during this difficult time. Sending a steady stream of love, light and prayers to you. Love, love, love you

Ro-Ro June 20, 2021