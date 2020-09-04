TACKENTIEN - Tonya Anne

Born December 29th, 1975 in Springville NY, died August 29th, 2020. Survived by her husband Richard; mother of Brandon, Stephen, Paul, Joshua, Mica, Gabriel and Laura; daughter of Anne Williams ( Donald) and Donald Golabek (Pamela); sister of Donald Williams, Jeffery Williams, Robert Golabek, Grace Golabek, Abby Golabek, Ryan Cummings and the late Jacob Cummings. Tonya worked as a registered nurse, graduating from Alfred State College. She was a member of the Cattaraugus Auxiliary Fire Department and dedicated member of Brightway Baptist Church in Cattaraugus. Memorial Service to be held September 12th, 11 AM, at Brightway Baptist Church. Address: 23 Gail Drive, Cattaraugus NY, 14719.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 4, 2020.