Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Torrey W. ROGERSON
ROGERSON - Torrey W.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 11, 2020. Beloved companion of Sandra Emmordino; loving son of the late Greg and Barbara (nee Wilson) Rogerson; brother of Ann Bigelow; dear cousin of Howard (Beth) Wilson, Reed Wilson and Miles Wilson; also survived by many family and friends. No prior visitation. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Torrey was a proud retiree of CSEA815. GO BILLS! Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.