ROGERSON - Torrey W.

Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 11, 2020. Beloved companion of Sandra Emmordino; loving son of the late Greg and Barbara (nee Wilson) Rogerson; brother of Ann Bigelow; dear cousin of Howard (Beth) Wilson, Reed Wilson and Miles Wilson; also survived by many family and friends. No prior visitation. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Torrey was a proud retiree of CSEA815. GO BILLS! Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.