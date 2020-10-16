Menu
Of lake View, NY, October 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Raymond Jordan; loving mother of Kaleigh and Ayden Jordan; daughter of Thomas (Ann) Somers and Judith (Fred Carstens) Somers; sister of Kelly (Neil) Dommell, Rochelle, and Thomas (Jenny) Somers; step-sister of Fred (Carrie), Chase Carstens, Phillip, Alicia and Rachel Koren; aunt of Tim Tim, Abby, Zoe, Tristin and Ellie. Friends may call Sunday from 2-6 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, at 11 AM, in Most Precious Blood Church, 24 Prospect St., Angola. PLEASE ASSEMBLE AT CHURCH. Tracey was a 7th grade teacher for the Lancaster Central Schools. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 16, 2020.
