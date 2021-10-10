GREENE - Tracy R. Of Niagara Falls, entered into rest, suddenly October 2nd, 2021. No prior visitation. The family will be doing their own Celebration of Tracy's Life at their convenience. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
To Greene family,
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this difficult time.
Bobby & Diane
Family
October 20, 2021
Deepest Condolences to the entire family. May God comfort you during this difficult time. Tracy will be greatly missed.
Sally Steed and Family
Family
October 11, 2021
My deepest condolences to the entire family, may the Lord be with you all during this difficult time.
Landona Rankin
Friend
October 11, 2021
My deepest sympathies for another missing in the family. We´re crossing over 1 by 1 but God knows all things. May Grace, peace & love keep us knitted together until we meet again.
Evelyn Pugh Richard, Aunt
Family
October 10, 2021
We send our sincere & hearfelt love & condolences to ALL of the members of our Family, for the passing away of our beloved Nephew, TRACY R. GREENE. With Love, Uncle Gene & Aunt 'Ren Pugh (Bro & Sis-in-Law of Ray Greene (Alim Haleemud-Deen) - Miami, FL