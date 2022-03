JONES - Tracy L. (nee Allen)Suddenly December 8, 2021; beloved mother of Morgan Jones; dear daughter of William and Susan Allen; sister of Brian Allen; dearest friend and former wife of Steven Jones. No prior visitation. Services are being held privately. Arrangements by BUFFALO NIAGARA CREMATION SERVICE, 716-855-1411. Please share condolences online at www.buffaloniagaracrematon.com