ESCOTT - Tracy L. (nee Walker)
Of West Seneca, NY November 3, 2020. Wife of the late Daniel N. Escott; dearest mother of David W. Escott, Amy (Matthew)Whalen and Andrew M. Escott; dear sister of Kim (Joe) Tyree and Marcy (Chuck) Schilling; also survived by nieces, nephews and her grand-dogs. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Saturday, from 2-6 PM, at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.), where services will follow at 6 PM. All health restrictions will be in effect. Tracy was a LPN at the Ambulatory Surgical Center of W.N.Y and a lifetime active member of Seneca Hose Fire Company and Ladies Auxiliary and a Fire Commissioner for West Seneca Fire District #5. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seneca Hose Fire Company or the Erie County SPCA. Please share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 6, 2020.