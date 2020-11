ESCOTT - Tracy L. (nee Walker)Of West Seneca, NY November 3, 2020. Wife of the late Daniel N. Escott; dearest mother of David W. Escott, Amy (Matthew)Whalen and Andrew M. Escott; dear sister of Kim (Joe) Tyree and Marcy (Chuck) Schilling; also survived by nieces, nephews and her grand-dogs. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Saturday, from 2-6 PM, at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.), where services will follow at 6 PM. All health restrictions will be in effect. Tracy was a LPN at the Ambulatory Surgical Center of W.N.Y and a lifetime active member of Seneca Hose Fire Company and Ladies Auxiliary and a Fire Commissioner for West Seneca Fire District #5. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seneca Hose Fire Company or the Erie County SPCA. Please share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com