VELOTT - Tracy L.Age 55, of Eden, NY, September 28, 2020. Son of J. Frederick and the late Jean (nee: Leyda) Velott Jr.; brother of Diane (Timothy) Moore, Kathy Rae (Louis) DiPasqua, Jonathan (Cheryl) Velott, Ellen Long and Harvey (Linda) Velott; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Eden U.M. Church, 2820 E. Church St. Eden. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com