BLASZKOWIAK - Tyler E.
"Suddenly", March 18, 2022 of Lancaster, NY. Beloved son of Daniel and Cheryl M. (nee Staniszewski); loving brother of Daniel, Jr., Taya and Jennifer; grandson of Marion Barrett and the late Edward Blaszkowiak and the late Walter and Kathleen Staniszewski; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Sunday from 2:00-7:00 PM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 716-822-4371(same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home - between Seneca St. & Potter's Rd.). A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at Our Lady of Charity Parish "Holy Family Worship Site" at 9:30 AM (please Assemble at Church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Entombment In Holy Cross Cemetery. Share your memories and online condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 19, 2022.