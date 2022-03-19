Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tyler E. BLASZKOWIAK
FUNERAL HOME
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
250 Orchard Park Road
West Seneca, NY
BLASZKOWIAK - Tyler E.
"Suddenly", March 18, 2022 of Lancaster, NY. Beloved son of Daniel and Cheryl M. (nee Staniszewski); loving brother of Daniel, Jr., Taya and Jennifer; grandson of Marion Barrett and the late Edward Blaszkowiak and the late Walter and Kathleen Staniszewski; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Sunday from 2:00-7:00 PM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 716-822-4371(same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home - between Seneca St. & Potter's Rd.). A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at Our Lady of Charity Parish "Holy Family Worship Site" at 9:30 AM (please Assemble at Church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Entombment In Holy Cross Cemetery. Share your memories and online condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY
Mar
21
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Our Lady of Charity Parish "Holy Family Worship Site"
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I am deeply sorry for your loss. I'll be sending prayers.
Gordon Theriault
Work
March 20, 2022
Taya- my prayers are with you and your family during this time. Your cheer family loves you and is here for you always.
Stephanie Schroeder
March 19, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We at Pfannenberg will miss a wonderful man like Tyler. Only knew him for 9 months and I feel like I knew him my whole life.
Peter Hall
Work
March 19, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results