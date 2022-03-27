Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tyler G. STEPHENS
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 31 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Location
Send Flowers
Stephens - Tyler G.
Of Eden, NY, entered into rest on March 25, 2022. Devoted son of Kristen and Mark Stephens; beloved brother of Dana (Justin Palmer) Stephens and Devan Stephens; devoted uncle of Kenneth Tyler Heppel; also survived by many loving family members and friends. Friends and family will be received Thursday, March 31st, from 4-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 1st, at 10 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to MDA, PPMD and/or Make-A-Wish Foundation. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Location
4199 Lake Shore Rd, Hamburg, NY
Apr
1
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg, NY
4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.