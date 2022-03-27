Stephens - Tyler G.
Of Eden, NY, entered into rest on March 25, 2022. Devoted son of Kristen and Mark Stephens; beloved brother of Dana (Justin Palmer) Stephens and Devan Stephens; devoted uncle of Kenneth Tyler Heppel; also survived by many loving family members and friends. Friends and family will be received Thursday, March 31st, from 4-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 1st, at 10 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to MDA, PPMD and/or Make-A-Wish Foundation. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.