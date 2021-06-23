Tyler, Twas the pleasure was all ours being able to be your friend. I have never met or shared as many laughs with anyone more than you. I’ve never even known anyone to be that funny and full of life there was never a time when we hung out and I wasn’t laughing over the funny things you say. I honestly don’t even know where you would come up with these things. I wish I could hang with you one more time for hours and drop you off get home and have you tell me your phone is in my car multiple times calling and texting me off your moms phone just to find it a half hour later usually in your pocket. Lol. This happened to many times to count. I laugh when i think of that. I miss having my phone blown up to texts wishing me a good morning and you telling me to hurry up so we can hang & I take to long to get ready because you said “janee thinks we’re going to a beauty pageant eyebrows have to be perfect” just for me to pick you up and be waiting for you to come outside for 20 minutes. I would love to wait outside for you now that i think of it. I remember days before any of us had jobs no money and we would sit at the benches and just have a good time spent with laughs and the goofy things you would say. My heart truly hurts for your family and I know you’re going to watch over us all forever. You are one of kind and I love you and I’m happy I had the pleasure of calling you my friend. And I promise you will live through us forever. I love you RIP Twas

Janee Holmes Friend June 24, 2021