Tyler E. WASINGER
ABOUT
PS 206 South Park High School
FUNERAL HOME
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
WASINGER - Tyler E.
June 18, 2021. Cherished son of Dianna Wasinger and William Wasinger, Jr.; devoted grandson of Theresa Balon, Edward Balon, late Patricia Carkeek and the late William Wasinger, Sr.; loving big brother to Taylor; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Family will be present Friday, 4-8 PM, at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where a Celebration of Life Service will be held during visitation at 7 PM. A Graveside Service at St. Matthew's Cemetery will be held on Saturday at 11 AM. Please assemble at the Cemetery Office. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
25
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
26
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
St. Matthews Cemetery
West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest condolence to the Wasinger Family. Our prayers are with all of you. God Bless
Joe Sparacino and Family
Joe Sparacino
June 28, 2021
Twas. I just wanted to let you know I love you so much brother. I always will. This life was taken from you too soon, but I promise you will live on forever in the memory and hearts of so many others. Your job on this earth was to make people happy, and you did that so well. You always knew how to make me laugh, that´s for sure. I know wherever you are now, you´re doing the same for others as well. Thank you for being a great friend. Thank you for allowing me the pleasure to know you. You´re my brother.
Joseph DePronio Jr.
Friend
June 26, 2021
Jake Engler
Friend
June 25, 2021
love you ty! Fly high angel.
June 24, 2021
Tyler, Twas the pleasure was all ours being able to be your friend. I have never met or shared as many laughs with anyone more than you. I’ve never even known anyone to be that funny and full of life there was never a time when we hung out and I wasn’t laughing over the funny things you say. I honestly don’t even know where you would come up with these things. I wish I could hang with you one more time for hours and drop you off get home and have you tell me your phone is in my car multiple times calling and texting me off your moms phone just to find it a half hour later usually in your pocket. Lol. This happened to many times to count. I laugh when i think of that. I miss having my phone blown up to texts wishing me a good morning and you telling me to hurry up so we can hang & I take to long to get ready because you said “janee thinks we’re going to a beauty pageant eyebrows have to be perfect” just for me to pick you up and be waiting for you to come outside for 20 minutes. I would love to wait outside for you now that i think of it. I remember days before any of us had jobs no money and we would sit at the benches and just have a good time spent with laughs and the goofy things you would say. My heart truly hurts for your family and I know you’re going to watch over us all forever. You are one of kind and I love you and I’m happy I had the pleasure of calling you my friend. And I promise you will live through us forever. I love you RIP Twas
Janee Holmes
Friend
June 24, 2021
Dianna Wasinger
Mother
June 23, 2021
You will be missed Tyler. U were and amazing person and loved by many fly high look over everyone.
June 22, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Jackie & Jim Edwards
Family
June 22, 2021
Tyler bro I love you like a brother. You were the type of kid when u walked in the room you made everyone smile and laugh. I’m gonna miss you. Had a lot of great late nights And laughs with you. Hopefully I will have more in my dreams. I love you Tyler Rest In Peace. I will see you soon enough.
Robert Sardo
June 22, 2021
