WASINGER - Tyler E.
June 18, 2021. Cherished son of Dianna Wasinger and William Wasinger, Jr.; devoted grandson of Theresa Balon, Edward Balon, late Patricia Carkeek and the late William Wasinger, Sr.; loving big brother to Taylor; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Family will be present Friday, 4-8 PM, at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where a Celebration of Life Service will be held during visitation at 7 PM. A Graveside Service at St. Matthew's Cemetery will be held on Saturday at 11 AM. Please assemble at the Cemetery Office. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.