Tyrone C. McALISTER
McALISTER - Tyrone C.
Departed this life on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Beverly McAlister; father Eugene McAlister; and son Eugene McAlister II. He is survived by his mother Wanda McAlister; sons Shawn and Todd McAlister; sisters Wanda Lee; Barbara McAlister and Lorraine Bishop. Family will receive friends 10 AM Monday at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry St., Buffalo, NY. Funeral to follow at 11 AM. Arrangements by BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 347 Peckham St. www.brianklewisfuneralhomes.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
