THOMPSON - Una T.
(nee Agnew)
Of Tonawanda, NY, June 10, 2021. Wife of the late James M. Thompson; daughter of the late John and Jane Fitzpatrick Agnew; sister of Moya (Pat) McIlduff, Bridie Agnew, the late Michael, John, Pat, Kevin, Sula, Michael, Eileen, and Jean; also survived by many nieces and nephews. All are invited to a Memorial Service at St. Timothy RC Church, 565 East Park Dr. at Ensminger Rd., on Wednesday at 11 AM. Final resting place Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.