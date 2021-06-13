To the family of Una, I am so very sorry for the loss of your beloved Una. She used to work for my mother Alicia at Alician Drapery in the late 80's at the school on Elmwood in Tonawanda. I loved working with her and I was always captivated in conversations by her accent, how she spoke, and what she had to say. She was a beautiful, unique soul and I am so glad she got back in touch with us in 2014. My mother and I always spoke very highly of her. She will be thought of and missed often. My thoughts and prayers go out to Una's dear family and friends.

Ann Bukata Work December 22, 2021