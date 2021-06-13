Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Una T. THOMPSON
FUNERAL HOME
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
THOMPSON - Una T.
(nee Agnew)
Of Tonawanda, NY, June 10, 2021. Wife of the late James M. Thompson; daughter of the late John and Jane Fitzpatrick Agnew; sister of Moya (Pat) McIlduff, Bridie Agnew, the late Michael, John, Pat, Kevin, Sula, Michael, Eileen, and Jean; also survived by many nieces and nephews. All are invited to a Memorial Service at St. Timothy RC Church, 565 East Park Dr. at Ensminger Rd., on Wednesday at 11 AM. Final resting place Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Timothy's RC Church
565 East Park Dr., Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
To the family of Una, I am so very sorry for the loss of your beloved Una. She used to work for my mother Alicia at Alician Drapery in the late 80's at the school on Elmwood in Tonawanda. I loved working with her and I was always captivated in conversations by her accent, how she spoke, and what she had to say. She was a beautiful, unique soul and I am so glad she got back in touch with us in 2014. My mother and I always spoke very highly of her. She will be thought of and missed often. My thoughts and prayers go out to Una's dear family and friends.
Ann Bukata
Work
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results