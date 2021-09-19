Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Valarie M. ADAMBERGER
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway
Depew, NY
ADAMBERGER - Valarie M.
Valerie M. Adamberger (Robert J. Adamberer), was 85 years old when she passed away on September 12th, 2021. She was born August 9th, 1936, in Alden, NY. She is survived by her children, John, Timothy, MarcyAnn, and Jeanie Patrice (JP). Valerie had five grandchildren, (Nicholas, Melissa, Amanda, Jessica, and BrieAnn) and 12 great-grandchildren. Valerie began her career working as a switch board operator at the Polish Genic Newspaper, in Alden back in the early 50's. She then obtained her cosmetology certification and went on to be a very successful hair stylist. Valerie and Bob lived in Indiana for over 45 years before moving back to Buffalo, NY. One of her greatest joys in life was tending to and taking care of the love of her life, Bob. Valerie was truly a kindhearted and thoughtful woman that was always devoted to her family. Gardening was another passion of hers, you could always find her outside tending to her garden no matter what her age was. Wherever she lived, she always created an outside oasis with her beautiful waterfalls, plants, and flowers. Valerie was proceeded in death by her parents (Henry and MarcyAnna), siblings (Irene, Walter, Witold, Helen) and survived by Jean, Leona, Dolores, and Rena. There will be a private viewing for immediate family members only, then will be laid out at St. Augustine's Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.