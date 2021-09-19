ADAMBERGER - Valarie M.

Valerie M. Adamberger (Robert J. Adamberer), was 85 years old when she passed away on September 12th, 2021. She was born August 9th, 1936, in Alden, NY. She is survived by her children, John, Timothy, MarcyAnn, and Jeanie Patrice (JP). Valerie had five grandchildren, (Nicholas, Melissa, Amanda, Jessica, and BrieAnn) and 12 great-grandchildren. Valerie began her career working as a switch board operator at the Polish Genic Newspaper, in Alden back in the early 50's. She then obtained her cosmetology certification and went on to be a very successful hair stylist. Valerie and Bob lived in Indiana for over 45 years before moving back to Buffalo, NY. One of her greatest joys in life was tending to and taking care of the love of her life, Bob. Valerie was truly a kindhearted and thoughtful woman that was always devoted to her family. Gardening was another passion of hers, you could always find her outside tending to her garden no matter what her age was. Wherever she lived, she always created an outside oasis with her beautiful waterfalls, plants, and flowers. Valerie was proceeded in death by her parents (Henry and MarcyAnna), siblings (Irene, Walter, Witold, Helen) and survived by Jean, Leona, Dolores, and Rena. There will be a private viewing for immediate family members only, then will be laid out at St. Augustine's Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.