BERMEL - Valentine J.
October 5, 2020. Predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Ruth Bermel on July 2, 2006; survived by children Michael Bermel and Lynn Bicker; grandsons Shane M. Hatch and Michael Bermel Jr.; siblings Mary Ann Ash, and late Milton and Peter Bermel; also several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Thursday, October 8th, from 4-7 PM in PRUDDEN & KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. Private services will be held. Interment will be in Cold Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Niagara Hospice or The American Heart Association
, would be appreciated by the family. Visit pruddenandkandt.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2020.