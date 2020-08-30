Menu
Valenzia BLACK
Age 86, entered into rest on August 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Warren Black; devoted mother of Claudette (Larry) Deyamport; dear sister of Willie Warren of Cheektowaga, NY, and Lurletha Ward, of Chicago IL; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday morning (September 5) from 10-11 o'clock, where a funeral service will immediately follow. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES 33 PERCENT OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED. Please wear face covering. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
