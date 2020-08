BLACK - ValenziaAge 86, entered into rest on August 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Warren Black; devoted mother of Claudette (Larry) Deyamport; dear sister of Willie Warren of Cheektowaga, NY, and Lurletha Ward, of Chicago IL; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday morning (September 5) from 10-11 o'clock, where a funeral service will immediately follow. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES 33 PERCENT OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED. Please wear face covering. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com