KEELER - Valerie K.
Age 70, of Boston, NY, March 3, 2021. Mother of Christopher (Heather) Micci; grandmother of Miles and Ruby Micci; sister of Mary Lou (Joseph) Woods and the late William C. Keeler. Half-sister of Todd Keeler; step-sister of Scott Keeler, Jeffrey Zoeller and Darcie (Edward) Sedlmeier; daughter of the late William E. and Mary Ann (nee Miller) Keeler; also survived by her former husband, Dr. David Micci; nephews, William (Pam) and Robert Woods; niece, Cathleen Woods and several more nieces and nephews. Services to be held at a later date. Valerie was a 1969 graduate of Hamburg High School. In 1988 she earned an Associate Degree in Paralegal Studies and in 1989 a Bachelor of Science Degree in Applied Sciences. She retired as a crew leader from McGard, Inc. of Orchard Park having worked there for more than 15 years. Valerie was an avid reader with a passion for literature, enjoyed gardening, loved current events and was a watercolor artist. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences online at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.