Valerie K. KEELER
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue
Hamburg, NY
KEELER - Valerie K.
Age 70, of Boston, NY, March 3, 2021. Mother of Christopher (Heather) Micci; grandmother of Miles and Ruby Micci; sister of Mary Lou (Joseph) Woods and the late William C. Keeler. Half-sister of Todd Keeler; step-sister of Scott Keeler, Jeffrey Zoeller and Darcie (Edward) Sedlmeier; daughter of the late William E. and Mary Ann (nee Miller) Keeler; also survived by her former husband, Dr. David Micci; nephews, William (Pam) and Robert Woods; niece, Cathleen Woods and several more nieces and nephews. Services to be held at a later date. Valerie was a 1969 graduate of Hamburg High School. In 1988 she earned an Associate Degree in Paralegal Studies and in 1989 a Bachelor of Science Degree in Applied Sciences. She retired as a crew leader from McGard, Inc. of Orchard Park having worked there for more than 15 years. Valerie was an avid reader with a passion for literature, enjoyed gardening, loved current events and was a watercolor artist. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences online at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
SS. Peter & Paul RC Church
66 East Main Street, Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss -i worked with Val at McGard all ways a nice person to work with and all ways had a smile on her face God Bless to all;
Geraldine Szyminski
Coworker
July 7, 2021
My brother David (Valerie's former husband) and I send our deepest love and sympathy to Christopher and the family. Valerie was a deeply good and wonderful person, and our prayers go out to her for peaceful deliverance in heaven. God bless.
Ron Micci
March 8, 2021
