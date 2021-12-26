Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Valerie Althea McBRIDE
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
McBRIDE - Valerie Althea
(nee Williams)
Entered into rest December 21, 2021. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 6 PM-8 PM and Thursday, December 30, 2021, 11 AM-12 Noon, at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York, where Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, 12 Noon. Interment St. Matthew 's Cemetery, West Seneca, New York. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY
Dec
30
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY
Dec
30
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My Dear Friend, you are missed more today than yesterday. Family, there are never words when something so unexpected happens you are in my thoughts.
Shelly
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results