Valerie L. SUTTON
FUNERAL HOME
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
2724 W. Church Street
Eden, NY
SUTTON - Valerie L. (nee Mott)
Of Chaffee, NY; December 6, 2021.Daughter of the late Zeddock and Matilda Mott. Wife of the late Joseph Kihl, Richard Evans and Harvey Sutton.
Mother of Paul J. (Maryann) Kihl, John R. (Maxine) Kihl, Patrick S. Evans, Christopher D. (Casey Nicolloff) Evans and late Michael T. Kihl. Grandmother of Kristopher Kihl, Philip Richard Arthur Evans. Great-grandmother of Annabelle Kihl. Family invites friends to call Thursday from 12-2 PM at the Laing Funeral Home, Inc., 2724 W. Church St., Eden, NY followed by a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Words of sympathy may be left on
www.LaingFuneralHome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Service
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
2724 W. Church St., Eden, NY
Dec
16
Graveside service
2:15p.m.
2870 E. Church St., Eden, NY
