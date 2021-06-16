Menu
Valerie A. SZWAJDA
FUNERAL HOME
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
SZWAJDA - Valerie A.
(nee Wisniewski)
Entered into eternal rest on June 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Marion Szwajda; devoted mother of Ken, Jan (Rob) and the late Gregory; cherished grandmother of Christopher, Jennifer (Ray), Greg Jr. (Katie), Matthew, Chelsea (John), Alexis, and Bryce; survived by five beautiful great-grandchildren. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. Inurnment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
Ken and Jan, I was so sorry to read about your mom. I always thought she was such a classy lady. She was always so thoughtful taking care of my mother, giving her rides to meetings and making sure she got back to the house safely when she had difficulty walking. I will always appreciate her kindness. My prayers and sympathy are with you and your families. May she Rest In Peace! Mary
Mary (Siepka) Janiszewski
Friend
June 16, 2021
Jan & Ken - So sorry to see your Mom has passed, but I´m sure you find comfort in knowing she is re-united with her beloved husband & son. Your Mom was a lovely woman - inside & out. I have many happy memories of hanging out at your home on Raymond Street, and as a little girl was fascinated by your Mom´s "beauty parlor". She kept a beautiful home! Peace to you & your families.
Joan Para (Pietrus)
Friend
June 16, 2021
