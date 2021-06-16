Ken and Jan, I was so sorry to read about your mom. I always thought she was such a classy lady. She was always so thoughtful taking care of my mother, giving her rides to meetings and making sure she got back to the house safely when she had difficulty walking. I will always appreciate her kindness. My prayers and sympathy are with you and your families. May she Rest In Peace! Mary

Mary (Siepka) Janiszewski Friend June 16, 2021