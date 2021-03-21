MAVISSAKALIAN - Vartkes D.
March 18, 2021 at age 91. Beloved husband of 70 years to Evelyn (nee Markarian) Mavissakalian; dear father of Dick (Cherie) Mavissakalian and Stephan (Cathy Fantasma) Mavissakalian; loving grandfather of Laura (Jay) Fairbrother, Gregory Mavissakalian and Matthew (Lindsay) Mavissakalian; great-grandfather of Claire, Rory, Natalie and Nora. Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials may be made in Vartkes' memory to the American Heart Association
. Arrangements by (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Vartkes' Tribute Page to share memories and condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.