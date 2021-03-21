Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vartkes D. MAVISSAKALIAN
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
MAVISSAKALIAN - Vartkes D.
March 18, 2021 at age 91. Beloved husband of 70 years to Evelyn (nee Markarian) Mavissakalian; dear father of Dick (Cherie) Mavissakalian and Stephan (Cathy Fantasma) Mavissakalian; loving grandfather of Laura (Jay) Fairbrother, Gregory Mavissakalian and Matthew (Lindsay) Mavissakalian; great-grandfather of Claire, Rory, Natalie and Nora. Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials may be made in Vartkes' memory to the American Heart Association. Arrangements by (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Vartkes' Tribute Page to share memories and condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.