Vera R. SACCO
SACCO - Vera R. (nee Martorana)
March 18, 2022, age 91. Beloved mother of Frank J. (Tracy) and Robert Sacco; loving grandmother of Gregory (Shannon) Sacco and Stephanie (John) Kresse; great-grandmother of Rowan and Remy; dear daughter of the late Michael and Grace Martorana; predeceased by siblings, Kay Martorana, Pearl Martorana, Viola (late Salvatore) Rizzo, Phillip (Grace) Martorana, Carmen (Anna) Martorana, and Angeline Bonvissuto; predeceased by Frank L. Sacco; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services to be held privately. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
