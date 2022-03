SACCO - Vera R. (nee Martorana)March 18, 2022, age 91. Beloved mother of Frank J. (Tracy) and Robert Sacco; loving grandmother of Gregory (Shannon) Sacco and Stephanie (John) Kresse; great-grandmother of Rowan and Remy; dear daughter of the late Michael and Grace Martorana; predeceased by siblings, Kay Martorana, Pearl Martorana, Viola (late Salvatore) Rizzo, Phillip (Grace) Martorana, Carmen (Anna) Martorana, and Angeline Bonvissuto; predeceased by Frank L. Sacco; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services to be held privately. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com