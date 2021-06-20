Menu
Vera R. SKONIECZYNY-BYMAN
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
SKONIECZYNY-BYam - Vera R. (nee Wekenmann)
June 19, 2021 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Chester Skonieczyny; loving mother of Diana Morgan, Barbara (late Joseph) Dusza and Patricia Skonieczyny; cherished gram of ten grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-grandchildren; devoted sister of Shirley (late Irving) Burkhardt and the late Doris (late Benjamin) Willard; also survived by nieces and nephews. Vera enjoyed gardening at her home. She was also famous for her brownies and her enormous candy collection. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday from 10 AM-12 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), where a prayer service will be held at 12PM. Entombment at St Matthews Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Vera's name to a charity of your choice. Leave condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
22
Prayer Service
12:00p.m.
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Smolarek Funeral Home
