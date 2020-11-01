Menu
Vera VanTILBORG
VanTILBORG - Vera
Of Kenmore, NY, October 25, 2020, age 93. Loving wife of 67 years to Adriaan VanTilborg; dearest mother of Bernadette Fairl, the late Andre (Ruth), and Peter VanTilborg; grandmother of Robert Jr. (Samantha) Fairl; great-grandmother of Robert, Madailein, Oliver and Emma; aunt of Margaret Webber. Friends are invited to attend services at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, 3890 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, on Saturday, November 7, at 10 AM. Please share condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
