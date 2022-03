WALTON - VerlieEntered into rest February 28, 2021.Wake Services will be held Saturday at 10 AM followed by a 11 AM Funeral at Saint's Home COGIC, 323 Winspear Ave. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by T. L. Pickens Mortuary Services, Inc., 66 East Utica St. Services will be in compliance with the public health guidelines in regards to the COVID-19 Pandemic regulations. Please share online condolences at www.tonylpickens.com