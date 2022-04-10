Menu
Verline BRODIE
BRODIE - Verline (nee Piske)
April 5, 2022, at the age of 81; of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved daughter of the late Charles J. and Uldine (nee Brill) Piske Sr. Loving sister of Charles J. (Margaret) Piske Jr. Cherished aunt of Suzanne (Matthew) Gracie, Sherry (Jay) Waliszewski and Gregory (Jennifer) Piske. Great-aunt of Dean, Owen and Monica Gracie and Wesley and Shelby Piske. Verline retired from the Buffalo Federal Reserve Bank after a 45 year career with the bank. She also enjoyed traveling, playing bingo, and going to the casino. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please leave condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


