Verna T. KOESTER
KOESTER - Verna T.
(nee Wittmeyer)
Age 92, of Hamburg, NY, June 21, 2021. Loving wife of 72 years to Norbert A. Koester; beloved mother of Carlton (Susan) and Kenneth (Kathy) Koester, Marlene (Donald) Becker, Daniel Koester, and Linda (James) Coniglio; cherished grandmother of six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul RC Church, 66 East Main St., Hamburg, on Thursday, June 24, at 10:30 AM. Burial in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Hamburg. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences online at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
SS. Peter & Paul RC Church
66 East Main Street, Hamburg, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so very sorry and sad to hear, just today, of Verna's Passing. She was a wonderful, loving and well loved Lady. Heartiest Condolences to All in Her Family and to all outside the Family who loved her as we did. RIP.

Tom Krug and Family
Thomas E. Krug
Friend
June 28, 2021
Omg. So sorry Marlene and your family. Our prayers are with you all.
Simon & Debbie Crawford
Friend
June 25, 2021
Dear Carl and Susan, Leslie and I are so sorry for your loss. It sounds like she enjoyed a wonderful life. You'll be in our daily prayers. God Bless.
David Jones
Friend
June 23, 2021
Fond memories of my happy aunt.
Gary & Nancy
June 23, 2021
Deepest condolences to all family members, and all who knew and loved Verna. She will always be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit. A smile that could light up any room she entered. An earth bound angel has received her wings.
Linda Roman
Friend
June 23, 2021
Harry and I send you all our sincere sympathies.
June 22, 2021
Linda and family. We are so very sorry to hear of Vernas passing. She was such a sweet woman. We remember gatherings at your home with Verna. She had a great sense of humor. God bless you all! Rick and Sandy Coniglio
Sandy Coniglio
Family
June 22, 2021
