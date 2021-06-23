KOESTER - Verna T.
(nee Wittmeyer)
Age 92, of Hamburg, NY, June 21, 2021. Loving wife of 72 years to Norbert A. Koester; beloved mother of Carlton (Susan) and Kenneth (Kathy) Koester, Marlene (Donald) Becker, Daniel Koester, and Linda (James) Coniglio; cherished grandmother of six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul RC Church, 66 East Main St., Hamburg, on Thursday, June 24, at 10:30 AM. Burial in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Hamburg. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences online at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.