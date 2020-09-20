CAMERON - Verna Lee
(nee Melson)
September 15, 2020, age 82. Beloved wife of the late Willis L. Cameron; dear mother of Donald V. (late Sayan) Wilburn and Curtis B. (Brenda) Wilburn; loving grandmother of Calvin, Shirley, Kimberly and Alexis Wilburn; great-grandmother of Ja'niyah, Jaylin, Christian, Kaleb, Carter and Gabrielle; sister of Leatrice Woods, Beatrice Walker, Jesse Melson, Rose Moore, Shirley Birl and Sharon Fletcher; also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 5-7 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave., Buffalo. A Homegoing Service will be held Wednesday at 12:00 Noon at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St., Buffalo. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please visit Verna's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.